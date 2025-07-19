The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = ƒ(t) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (see figure), where t is measured in seconds.

a) Divide the interval [0,8] into n = 2 subintervals, [0,4] and [4,8]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to the value of v evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0,8] (see part (a) of the figure)



