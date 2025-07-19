Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(c) ∫₅⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
(d) ∫₀⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Suppose an object moves along a line at 15 m/s, for 0 ≤ t < 2 and at 25 m/s, for 2 ≤ t ≤ 5, where t is measured in seconds. Sketch the graph of the velocity function and find the displacement of the object for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.
The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = ƒ(t) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 6 (see figure), where t is measured in seconds.
(a) Divide the interval [0,6] into n = 3 subintervals, [0,2] , [2,4] and [4,6]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to the value of v evaluated at the right endpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0,6] (see part (a) of the figure)
Use five rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
Use two rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.