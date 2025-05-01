Estimate the value of the definite integral using five subintervals and the left endpoint approximation, given that .
8. Definite Integrals
Estimating Area with Finite Sums
Evaluate the integral by interpreting it in terms of areas: .
Estimate the value of the definite integral using six subintervals and the left endpoint approximation. Which of the following best describes the process?
Use five rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
Use two rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
Use four rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.
Use three rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using the right endpoints.
Use three rectangles to approximate the area under the curve of from to using the midpoint rule.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ and ƒ' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(d) If ƒ is continuous on [a,b] and ∫ₐᵇ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍 = 0 , then ƒ(𝓍) = 0 on [a,b] .
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(a) Describe the motion of the object over the interval [0,6].
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(b) Use geometry to find the displacement of the object between t = 0 and t = 2.
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(c) Use geometry to find the displacement of the object between t = 2 and t = 5.
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(d) Assuming the velocity remains 10 m/s, for t ≥ 5, find the function that gives the displacement between t = 0 and any time t ≥ 5.
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(a) Find the mass of the left half of the rod (0 ≤ x ≤ 5) .
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(b) Find the mass of the right half of the rod (5 ≤ x ≤ 10) .