Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀ᵃ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Master Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀ᵃ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ₐᶜ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀ᶜ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by y = x * e^(-a * x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4], where a > 0.
Visual proof Let F(x)=∫₀ˣ √(a²−t²) dt. The figure shows that F(x)= area of sector OAB+ area of triangle OBC.
a. Use the figure to prove that
F(x) = (a² sin ⁻¹(x/a))/2 + x√(a²−x²)/2
b. Conclude that ∫ √(a²−x²) dx = (a² sin ⁻¹(x/a))/2 + x√(a²−x²)/2 + C.
ln x is unbounded Use the following argument to show that lim (x → ∞) ln x = ∞ and lim (x → 0⁺) ln x = −∞.
a. Make a sketch of the function f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, 2]. Explain why the area of the region bounded by y = f(x) and the x-axis on [1, 2] is ln 2.
Power lines A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
c. Use your answer in part (b) to find a, and then compute the length of the power line.