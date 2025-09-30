Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
c. Which region has greater area?
{Use of Tech} Using the integral of sec³u By reduction formula 4 in Section 8.3,
∫sec³u du = 1/2 (sec u tan u + ln |sec u + tan u|) + C
Graph the following functions and find the area under the curve on the given interval.
f(x) = 1/(x√(x² - 36)), [12/√3 , 12]
f(x) = (9 - x²) ⁻², [0, 3/2]
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀ᵃ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
∫₀ᶜ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍
82. A family of exponentials The curves y = x * e^(-a * x) are shown in the figure for a = 1, 2, and 3.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by y = x * e^(-a * x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4], where a > 0.
c. Find the area of the region bounded by y = x * e^(-a * x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, b]. Because this area depends on a and b, we call it A(a, b).