Lapse rates in the atmosphere Refer to Example 2. Concurrent measurements indicate that at an elevation of 6.1 km, the temperature is -10.3° C and at an elevation of 3.2km , the temperature is 8.0°C . Based on the Mean Value Theorem, can you conclude that the lapse rate exceeds the threshold value of 7°C/ km at some intermediate elevation? Explain.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = 1 - x²⸍³ ; [-1, 1]
Key Concepts
Rolle's Theorem
Continuity
Differentiability
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = x (x - 1)² ; [0, 1]
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = sin 2x; [0, π/2]
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
ƒ(x) = 1 - | x | ; [-1, 1]
11–18. Rolle’s Theorem Determine whether Rolle’s Theorem applies to the following functions on the given interval. If so, find the point(s) guaranteed to exist by Rolle’s Theorem.
g(x) = x³ - x² - 5x - 3; [-1, 3]
Let ƒ(x) = x²⸍³ . Show that there is no value of c in the interval (-1, 8) for which ƒ' (c) = (ƒ(8) - ƒ (-1)) / (8 - (-1)) and explain why this does not violate the Mean Value Theorem.
Running pace Explain why if a runner completes a 6.2-mi (10-km) race in 32 min, then he must have been running at exactly 11 mi/hr at least twice in the race. Assume the runner’s speed at the finish line is zero.
Mean Value Theorem for quadratic functions Consider the quadratic function f(x) = Ax² + Bx + C, where A, B, and C are real numbers with A ≠ 0. Show that when the Mean Value Theorem is applied to f on the interval [a,b], the number guaranteed by the theorem is the midpoint of the interval.