Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .
Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer.
∫₀² (𝓍²―4) d𝓍
Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer.
∫₀⁴ (𝓍³―𝓍) d𝓍
3. Explain geometrically how the Trapezoid Rule is used to approximate a definite integral.
9. If the Trapezoid Rule is used on the interval [-1, 9] with n = 5 subintervals, at what x-coordinates is the integrand evaluated?
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
15. ∫(2 to 10) 2x² dx using n = 1, 2, and 4 subintervals
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals