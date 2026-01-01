Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x dx) / (25 + 4x²)
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(1 - (ln x)²) / (x ln x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))