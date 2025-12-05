Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
61. ∫(from 1 to 3)(ln(v+1))²/(v+1) dv
64. ∫(from 1 to e)(8ln3 log_3(θ))/θ dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ dx / (x - √x)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x dx) / (25 + 4x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
107. ∫₀⁹ (2 log₁₀(x + 1) / (x + 1)) dx