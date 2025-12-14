Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
1 / 2x³
1 / 2x³
(3/2)√x
Applications
Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).
Find:
∫f(x) dx
∫[−f(x)] dx
√x + 1/√x
1/(3³√x)
(2/3)x⁻¹ᐟ³