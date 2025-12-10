Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
x⁻⁴ + 2x + 3
x⁻⁴ + 2x + 3
x⁻³/2 + x²
1 / x²
2 - 5 / x²
(3/2)√x
Applications
Suppose that f(x) = d/dx (1 − √x) and g(x) = d/dx (x + 2).
Find:
∫f(x) dx
∫[−f(x)] dx