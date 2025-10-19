53–57. Conic sections
b. Use analytical methods to determine the location of the foci, vertices, and directrices.
x² - y²/2 = 1
4x² + 8y² = 16
Parabola-hyperbola tangency: Let P be the parabola y = px² and H be the right half of the hyperbola x² - y² = 1.
a. For what value of p is P tangent to H?
90–94. Focal chords A focal chord of a conic section is a line through a focus joining two points of the curve. The latus rectum is the focal chord perpendicular to the major axis of the conic. Prove the following properties.
Let L be the latus rectum of the parabola y ² =4px for p>0. Let F be the focus of the parabola, P be any point on the parabola to the left of L, and D be the (shortest) distance between P and L. Show that for all P, D+|FP|+ is a constant. Find the constant.
How can you slice a vertically oriented 3D cone with a 2D plane to get a circle?
A vertically oriented 3D cone is sliced with a vertical 2D plane. What is the conic section that will form?