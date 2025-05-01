How can you slice a vertically oriented 3D cone to get a 2D parabola?
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Conic Sections
How can you slice a vertically oriented 3D cone with a 2D plane to get a circle?8views
A vertically oriented 3D cone is sliced with a vertical 2D plane. What is the conic section that will form?8views
Sketch a graph of the circle based on the following equation:6views
Sketch a graph of the circle based on the following equation:8views
Find the equation for the following circle:7views
Determine if the equation is a circle, and if it is, find its center and radius.6views
Determine if the equation is a circle, and if it is, find its center and radius.2views
Given the equation , sketch a graph of the ellipse.6views
Given the ellipse equation , determine the magnitude of the semi-major axis (a) and the semi-minor axis (b).7views
Determine the vertices and foci of the following ellipse: .7views
Determine the vertices and foci of the following ellipse: .6views
Find the standard form of the equation for an ellipse with the following conditions.
Foci =
Vertices =2views
Graph the ellipse .6views
Determine the vertices and foci of the ellipse .6views