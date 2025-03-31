Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Method Newton's Method is an iterative numerical technique used to approximate the roots of a real-valued function. Starting with an initial guess, the method uses the function's derivative to refine the estimate, converging towards a root. The formula is x_{n+1} = x_n - f(x_n)/f'(x_n), where f'(x_n) is the derivative of the function at x_n.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting the function on a coordinate plane to visually analyze its behavior. This helps identify key features such as intercepts, turning points, and asymptotes, which are crucial for choosing good initial approximations for Newton's Method. For f(x) = ln x - x² + 3x - 1, graphing can reveal where the function crosses the x-axis, indicating potential roots.