{Use of Tech} Tumor size In a study conducted at Dartmouth College, mice with a particular type of cancerous tumor were treated with the chemotherapy drug Cisplatin. If the volume of one of these tumors at the time of treatment is V₀, then the volume of the tumor t days after treatment is modeled by the function V(t) = V₀ (0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ). (Source: Undergraduate Mathematics for the Life Sciences, MAA Notes No. 81, 2013)





Plot a grap​​h of y = 0.99e⁻⁰·¹²¹⁶ᵗ + 0.01e⁰·²³⁹ᵗ, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 16, and describe the tumor size over time. Use Newton’s method to determine when the tumor decreases to half of its original size.