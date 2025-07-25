45–48. {Use of Tech} Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule Consider the following integrals and the given values of n.
47. ∫(1 to e) (1/x) dx; n = 50
c. Compute the absolute errors in the Trapezoid Rule and Simpson’s Rule with 2n subintervals.
47. ∫(1 to e) (1/x) dx; n = 50
48. ∫(0 to π/4) (1/(1 + x²)) dx; n = 64
49–52. {Use of Tech} Simpson’s Rule
Apply Simpson’s Rule to the following integrals. It is easiest to obtain the Simpson’s Rule approximations from the Trapezoid Rule approximations, as in Example 8. Make a table similar to Table 8.8 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
51. ∫(from 0 to π) e⁻ᵗ sin(t) dt = ½(e⁻ᵖⁱ + 1)
54–57. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4, 8, 16, and 32 subintervals when they are applied to the following integrals (with their exact values given).
59. ∫(from 0 to π) ln(5 + 3cosx) dx = π ln(9/2)
64. (Use of Tech) Normal distribution of movie lengths
A study revealed that the lengths of U.S. movies are normally distributed with a mean of 110 minutes and a standard deviation of 22 minutes. This means that the fraction of movies with lengths between a and b minutes (with a < b) is given by the integral:
(1/(22√(2π))) ∫[a to b] e^(-((x-110)/22)²/2) dx.
What percentage of U.S. movies are between 1 hr and 1.5 hr long (60-90 min)?
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
