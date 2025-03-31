{Use of Tech} Basketball shot A basketball is shot with an initial velocity of v ft/s at an angle of 45° to the floor. The center of the basketball is 8 ft above the floor at a horizontal distance of 18 feet from the center of the basketball hoop when it is released. The height h (in feet) of the center of the basketball after it has traveled a horizontal distance of x feet is modeled by the function h(x) = 32x² / v² + x + 8 (see figure). <IMAGE>









b. During the flight of the basketball, show that the distance s from the center of the basketball to the front of the hoop is s = √ (x - 17.25)² + ( -(4x² / 81) + x - 2)² (Hint: The diameter of the basketball hoop is 18 inches.)