Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
5:28 minutes
Problem 4.5.54b
Textbook Question
{Use of Tech} Basketball shot A basketball is shot with an initial velocity of v ft/s at an angle of 45° to the floor. The center of the basketball is 8 ft above the floor at a horizontal distance of 18 feet from the center of the basketball hoop when it is released. The height h (in feet) of the center of the basketball after it has traveled a horizontal distance of x feet is modeled by the function h(x) = 32x² / v² + x + 8 (see figure). <IMAGE>
b. During the flight of the basketball, show that the distance s from the center of the basketball to the front of the hoop is s = √ (x - 17.25)² + ( -(4x² / 81) + x - 2)² (Hint: The diameter of the basketball hoop is 18 inches.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the problem: We need to show that the distance s from the center of the basketball to the front of the hoop is given by the formula s = √((x - 17.25)² + (-(4x² / 81) + x - 2)²).
Recognize that the formula for s involves calculating the horizontal and vertical distances between the basketball and the hoop. The horizontal distance is given by (x - 17.25), where x is the horizontal distance traveled by the basketball.
The vertical distance is given by the expression (-(4x² / 81) + x - 2). This expression represents the difference in height between the basketball and the hoop as the basketball travels horizontally.
To derive the formula for s, use the Pythagorean theorem. The distance s is the hypotenuse of a right triangle where one leg is the horizontal distance (x - 17.25) and the other leg is the vertical distance (-(4x² / 81) + x - 2).
Combine these distances using the Pythagorean theorem: s = √((horizontal distance)² + (vertical distance)²) = √((x - 17.25)² + (-(4x² / 81) + x - 2)²). This confirms the given formula for s.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Projectile Motion
Projectile motion describes the motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity. It involves two components: horizontal motion at a constant velocity and vertical motion under constant acceleration due to gravity. Understanding this helps in analyzing the basketball's trajectory and its height at any given horizontal distance.
Recommended video:
06:51
Derivatives Applied To Acceleration Example 2
Distance Formula
The distance formula is used to determine the distance between two points in a plane. It is derived from the Pythagorean theorem and is given by s = √((x2 - x1)² + (y2 - y1)²). In this context, it helps calculate the distance from the basketball to the hoop by considering the horizontal and vertical displacements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. In projectile motion, they are used to resolve the initial velocity into horizontal and vertical components. For a launch angle of 45°, these components are equal, simplifying calculations of the basketball's path and its position at any point in time.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
