- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 25m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Applied Optimization
12:44 minutes
Problem 4.5.55a
Textbook Question
Two poles of heights m and n are separated by a horizontal distance d. A rope is stretched from the top of one pole to the ground and then to the top of the other pole. Show that the configuration that requires the least amount of rope occurs when Θ₁ = Θ₂ (see figure). <IMAGE>
Recommended similar problem, with video answer:
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Intro to Applied Optimization: Maximizing Area with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice