Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot⁶(2x) dx
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin(θ) sin(2θ) sin(3θ) dθ
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ dt / (tan(t)√4 - sin^2(t))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (tan²x + sec²x) dx