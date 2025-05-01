Evaluate the integral:
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Integrals of Trig Functions
Evaluate the double integral by reversing the order of integration:4views
Evaluate the integral: .3views
Evaluate the integral. (Use c for the constant of integration.)6views
Evaluate the integral:4views
Evaluate the integral:5views
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx5views
Find by evaluating the following indefinite integral.95views1comments
Find by evaluating the following indefinite integral.43views1rank
∫ 𝓍² cos 𝓍³ d𝓍5views
∫ (cos 7ω) /(16 + sin² 7ω) dω4views
∫(√1 + tan 2t) sec² 2t dt5views
∫ sin 𝒵 sin (cos 𝒵) d𝒵6views
∫ 𝓍 sin 𝓍² cos⁸ 𝓍² d𝓍6views
68. Different methods
a. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cotx.4views