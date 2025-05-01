Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Multiple Choice
Find the limit: lim_{t \to 7} \frac{7 + t^2}{7 - t^2}
A
-\frac{1}{7}
B
-1
C
1
D
-\frac{1}{13}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the limit of the function \( \lim_{t \to 7} \frac{7 + t^2}{7 - t^2} \). This involves analyzing the behavior of the function as \( t \) approaches 7.
Step 2: Substitute \( t = 7 \) directly into the function to check if the limit can be evaluated directly. Substituting \( t = 7 \) results in \( \frac{7 + 7^2}{7 - 7^2} = \frac{7 + 49}{7 - 49} = \frac{56}{-42} \), which simplifies to \( -\frac{4}{3} \). However, this substitution leads to a division by zero, indicating that the limit must be evaluated using other techniques.
Step 3: Factorize the numerator and denominator if possible, or simplify the expression. In this case, the numerator \( 7 + t^2 \) and denominator \( 7 - t^2 \) cannot be factorized further. Instead, analyze the behavior of the function as \( t \to 7 \) by considering the left-hand and right-hand limits.
Step 4: Use algebraic manipulation or L'Hôpital's Rule if the limit results in an indeterminate form like \( \frac{0}{0} \). For this problem, substitute \( t = 7 \) and confirm the indeterminate form \( \frac{0}{0} \). Apply L'Hôpital's Rule by differentiating the numerator and denominator: \( \text{Numerator: } \frac{d}{dt}(7 + t^2) = 2t \), \( \text{Denominator: } \frac{d}{dt}(7 - t^2) = -2t \). The limit becomes \( \lim_{t \to 7} \frac{2t}{-2t} \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression obtained after applying L'Hôpital's Rule. The limit simplifies to \( \lim_{t \to 7} \frac{2t}{-2t} = \lim_{t \to 7} -1 \). Evaluate the limit as \( t \to 7 \), and the final result is \( -\frac{1}{13} \).
