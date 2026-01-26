Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
45. ∫(ln x)^(-3)/x dx
61. ∫(from 1 to 3)(ln(v+1))²/(v+1) dv
64. ∫(from 1 to e)(8ln3 log_3(θ))/θ dθ
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ dx / (x - √x)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x dx) / (25 + 4x²)
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(1 - (ln x)²) / (x ln x) dx