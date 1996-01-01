After the introduction of foxes on an island, the number of rabbits on the island decreases by 4.5% per month. If y(t) equals the number of rabbits on the island t months after foxes were introduced, find the rate constant k for the exponential decay function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ.
Depreciation of equipment A large die-casting machine used to make automobile engine blocks is purchased for $2.5 million. For tax purposes, the value of the machine can be depreciated by 6.8% of its current value each year.
a. What is the value of the machine after 10 years?
b. After how many years is the value of the machine 10% of its original value?
13–14. Absolute and relative growth rates Two functions f and g are given. Show that the growth rate of the linear function is constant and the relative growth rate of the exponential function is constant.
f(t) = 100 + 10.5t, g(t) = 100e^(t/10)
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for x=4.
f(x)=(−2)x
f(x)=3(1.5)x
f(x)=(21)x