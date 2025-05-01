Which operation can be used to eliminate the natural logarithm () from both sides of an equation such as ?
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
Given the following table of values for an exponential function :
What is the multiplicative rate of change of ?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following transformations results in a vertical stretch of the exponential decay function ?
- Textbook Question
A culture of bacteria has a population of cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every , which means its population is governed by the function , where is the number of hours after the first observation.
What is the population after the first observation?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the function ?
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
- Multiple Choice
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
- Multiple Choice
Graph the given function.
- Textbook Question
How long does it take the population to triple in size?
- Textbook Question
How long does it take the population to reach ?
- Textbook Question
Solve each equation.
- Textbook Question
Solve each equation.
- Textbook Question
Write the following logarithms in terms of the natural logarithm. Then use a calculator to find the value of the logarithm, rounding your result to four decimal places.
- Textbook Question
Changing bases Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using base 5