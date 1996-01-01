57. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If x = 4 tanθ, then cscθ = 4/x.
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
a. cosh 0
d. sech (sinh 0)
f. sinh (2 ln 3)
j. sinh⁻¹ (e² − 1)/2e
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
a. coth 4
Wave velocity Use Exercise 73 to do the following calculations.
a. Find the velocity of a wave where λ = 50 m and d = 20 m.