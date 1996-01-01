Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
d. sech (sinh 0)
d. sech (sinh 0)
f. sinh (2 ln 3)
g. cosh² 1
j. sinh⁻¹ (e² − 1)/2e
Wave velocity Use Exercise 73 to do the following calculations.
a. Find the velocity of a wave where λ = 50 m and d = 20 m.