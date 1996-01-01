Textbook Question
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. ln(x + 1) + ln(x − 1) = ln(x² − 1), for all x.
83
views
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. ln(x + 1) + ln(x − 1) = ln(x² − 1), for all x.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ln xy = (ln x)(ln y)