In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(-5x)
y = e^(5-7x)
y = xe^x-e^x
y = (x^2 - 2x + 2)e^(x)
y = cos(e^(-θ^2))
y = ln(3te^(-t))
y = ln(e^(θ)/(1+e^θ))