In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
Master Derivatives of General Exponential Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
33. y = ln(sec(lnθ))
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
35. y = ln((x²+1)^5/√(1-x))
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(-5x)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(5-7x)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = (x^2 - 2x + 2)e^(x)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(θ)(sinθ + cosθ)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = cos(e^(-θ^2))