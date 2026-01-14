Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ arccos(x / 2) dx
∫ x² sin(1 − x) dx
∫ x sin(x) cos(x) dx
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ arctan x dx
∫ log₂ x dx
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = 1 is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.