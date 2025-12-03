Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
πcos πx
πcos πx
sec²x
-sec²(3x/2)
(-3/2)csc²x(3x/2)
−π csc (πx/2) cot (πx/2)
4 sec 3x tan 3x
Checking Antiderivative Formulas
Verify the formulas in Exercises 57–62 by differentiation.
∫(3x + 5)⁻² dx = −(3x + 5)⁻¹/3 + C