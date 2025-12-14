Finding Antiderivatives
In Exercises 1–16, find an antiderivative for each function. Do as many as you can mentally. Check your answers by differentiation.
(2/3)x⁻¹ᐟ³
(2/3)x⁻¹ᐟ³
-(1/3)x⁻⁴ᐟ³
-(1/2)x⁻³ᐟ²
sin πx − 3sin 3x
sec²x
-sec²(3x/2)
(-3/2)csc²x(3x/2)