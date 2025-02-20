- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals3h 25m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
7:59 minutes
Problem 3.6.11c
Textbook Question
Highway travel A state patrol station is located on a straight north-south freeway. A patrol car leaves the station at 9:00 A.M. heading north with position function s = f(t) that gives its location in miles t hours after 9:00 A.M. (see figure). Assume s is positive when the car is north of the patrol station. <IMAGE>
c. Find the average velocity of the car over the interval [1.75, 2.25]. Estimate the velocity of the car at 11:00 A.M. and determine the direction in which the patrol car is moving.
Recommended similar problem, with video answer:
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from NickStart learning