Highway travel A state patrol station is located on a straight north-south freeway. A patrol car leaves the station at 9:00 A.M. heading north with position function s = f(t) that gives its location in miles t hours after 9:00 A.M. (see figure). Assume s is positive when the car is north of the patrol station. <IMAGE>

c. Find the average velocity of the car over the interval [1.75, 2.25]. Estimate the velocity of the car at 11:00 A.M. and determine the direction in which the patrol car is moving.