4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
2:35 minutes
Problem 3.4.4a
Textbook Question
Motion Along a Coordinate Line
Exercises 1–6 give the positions s = f(t) of a body moving on a coordinate line, with s in meters and t in seconds.
a. Find the body’s displacement and average velocity for the given time interval.
s = (t⁴/4) − t³ + t², 0 ≤ t ≤ 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the body's displacement over the interval [0, 3], calculate the difference in position at the endpoints of the interval. Evaluate the position function s(t) at t = 3 and t = 0, then subtract: Displacement = s(3) - s(0).
Evaluate s(3) by substituting t = 3 into the position function: s(3) = (3^4/4) - 3^3 + 3^2.
Evaluate s(0) by substituting t = 0 into the position function: s(0) = (0^4/4) - 0^3 + 0^2.
Calculate the displacement using the results from the previous steps: Displacement = s(3) - s(0).
To find the average velocity over the interval [0, 3], use the formula: Average Velocity = Displacement / (3 - 0). Substitute the displacement found in the previous step and simplify.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Displacement
Displacement refers to the change in position of a body over a specific time interval. It is calculated by finding the difference between the final and initial positions, s(t_final) - s(t_initial). In this context, it helps determine how far the body has moved along the coordinate line from t = 0 to t = 3 seconds.
Average Velocity
Average velocity is the total displacement divided by the total time taken. It provides a measure of how fast the body is moving on average over the given time interval. Mathematically, it is expressed as (s(t_final) - s(t_initial)) / (t_final - t_initial), offering insight into the body's overall speed and direction.
Position Function
The position function, s = f(t), describes the location of a body at any given time t. In this problem, s = (t⁴/4) − t³ + t² represents the body's position in meters as a function of time in seconds. Understanding this function is crucial for calculating displacement and average velocity, as it provides the necessary values for s at different times.
