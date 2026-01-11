Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫₀¹/√2 2x arcsin(x²) dx
∫ x² tan⁻¹(x / 2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–8 using integration by parts.
∫ arccos(x / 2) dx
∫ x sin(x) cos(x) dx
Use the formula ∫ f⁻¹(x) dx = x f⁻¹(x) - ∫ f(y) dy, y = f⁻¹(x)
To evaluate the integrals in Exercises 77-80. Express your answers in terms of x.
∫ arctan x dx