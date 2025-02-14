Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable. lim_x→ ∞ (4x³ - 2x² + 6) / (πx³ + 4)

