17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable. lim_x→2π (x sin x + x² - 4π²) / (x - 2π)

