Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Use the divergence test to determine if the following series diverge or state that the test is inconclusive.
A
Divergent
B
Convergent
C
Inconclusive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the divergence test (also known as the nth-term test for divergence). This test states that if the limit of the nth term of a series, a_n, as n approaches infinity does not equal 0, or if the limit does not exist, then the series diverges. If the limit equals 0, the test is inconclusive.
Step 2: Identify the nth term of the given series. Here, the nth term is a_n = sin(nπ/2).
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of sin(nπ/2) as n increases. Notice that the sine function oscillates periodically. Specifically, sin(nπ/2) takes on the values 0, 1, 0, -1, and repeats in this pattern as n increases.
Step 4: Since sin(nπ/2) does not settle to a single value as n approaches infinity (it oscillates), the limit of a_n = sin(nπ/2) does not exist.
Step 5: By the divergence test, since the limit of a_n does not exist, the series ∑_{n=1}^{∞} sin(nπ/2) diverges.
Watch next
Master Divergence Test (nth Term Test) with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning