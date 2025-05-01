Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Explain why the integral test does not apply to the series.
A
f(x) is always positive.
B
f(x) is not continuous.
C
f(x) is decreasing.
D
is not always positive.
Verified step by step guidance
1
The integral test is a method used to determine the convergence of an infinite series by comparing it to the improper integral of a related function. For the integral test to apply, the function f(x) corresponding to the terms of the series must satisfy three conditions: it must be positive, continuous, and decreasing for all x greater than or equal to some value.
In the given series, the general term is (-1)^n / ln(n). To apply the integral test, we consider the function f(x) = (-1)^x / ln(x).
The first condition for the integral test is that f(x) must be positive. However, the term (-1)^x introduces oscillation between positive and negative values depending on whether x is an integer and whether x is odd or even. This means f(x) is not always positive.
Since f(x) is not always positive, the integral test cannot be applied to this series. The positivity condition is violated, which is a fundamental requirement for the integral test.
In conclusion, the integral test does not apply to the series because the function f(x) = (-1)^x / ln(x) is not always positive, as required by the test.
Watch next
Master Divergence Test (nth Term Test) with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning