Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in a function when the output approaches infinity as the input approaches a certain value. This typically happens when the function is undefined at that point, often due to division by zero. Identifying vertical asymptotes involves finding values of x that make the denominator zero while ensuring the numerator is not also zero at those points. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function f(x) = 1/√x sec x, the domain is restricted by the square root and the secant function. Understanding the domain is crucial for identifying vertical asymptotes, as any x-value that leads to an undefined function must be considered. Recommended video: 5:10 5:10 Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph