Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in a function when the output approaches infinity as the input approaches a certain value. This typically happens when the function is undefined at that point, often due to division by zero. Identifying vertical asymptotes involves finding values of x that make the denominator of a rational function zero, while ensuring the numerator is not also zero at those points.

Exponential Functions Exponential functions, such as h(x) = e^x, are characterized by a constant base raised to a variable exponent. These functions grow rapidly and are always positive, meaning they do not have vertical asymptotes. Understanding their behavior is crucial when analyzing composite functions, as they can influence the overall shape and limits of the function.