Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ln(1 + √2) = −ln(−1 + √2)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ln(1 + √2) = −ln(−1 + √2)
2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
f. (ln35 + ln(1/7))/(ln25)
3. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
b. ln(3x² - 9x) + ln(1/3x)