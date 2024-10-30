Demand and elasticity Based on sales data o​​ver the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D ( p ) = 40 − 2 p D(p) = 40-2p , where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.

a. According to the model, how many DVDs can be sold in a day at a price of $10?