Throwing a stone Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 32 ft/s from a height of 48 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + 32 t + 48 s(t)=-16t^2+32t+48 .

d. When does the stone strike the ground?