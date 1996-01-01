{Use of Tech} Using the integral of sec³u By reduction formula 4 in Section 8.3,

∫sec³u du = 1/2 (sec u tan u + ln |sec u + tan u|) + C





Graph the following functions and find the area under the curve on the given interval.

f(x) = 1/(x√(x² - 36)), [12/√3 , 12]