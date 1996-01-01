Arc length Use the result of Exercise 108 to find the arc length of the curve: f(x) = ln |tanh(x / 2)| on [ln 2, ln 8].
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ₐ⁰ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
b. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of g and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].
{Use of Tech} Using the integral of sec³u By reduction formula 4 in Section 8.3,
∫sec³u du = 1/2 (sec u tan u + ln |sec u + tan u|) + C
Graph the following functions and find the area under the curve on the given interval.
f(x) = 1/(x√(x² - 36)), [12/√3 , 12]
Sketch the region bounded by & on the interval . Then set up an integral to represent the region's area and evaluate.
