95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.
96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4
97. ∫ (from 0 to 1) tan(x²) dx; n = 40
37-40. {Use of Tech} Temperature data
Howdy temperature data for Boulder, Colorado; San Francisco, California; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Duluth, Minnesota, over a 12-hr period on the same day of January are shown in the figure.
Assume these data are taken from a continuous temperature function T(t). The average temperature (in °F) over the 12-hr period is:
T_avg = (1/12) × ∫(0 to 12) T(t) dt
38. Find an accurate approximation to the average temperature over the 12-hr period for San Francisco. State your method.
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12