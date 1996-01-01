9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (2 + (−1)ᵏ) / k²
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (2 + (−1)ᵏ) / k²
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 20 / (∛k + √k)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (2k − √k)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² − 1) / (k³ + 4)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 + 2 / k)ᵏ
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
1 + (1 / 2)² + (1 / 3)³ + (1 / 4)⁴ + ⋯
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((k / (k + 1)) × 2k²)