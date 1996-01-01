9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)
∑ (k = 4 to ∞) (1 + cos²(k)) / (k − 3)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k³ᐟ² + 1)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ((3k³ + 4)(7k² + 1)) / ((2k³ + 1)(4k³ − 1))
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (2 + (−1)ᵏ) / k²
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (2k − √k)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (k² − 1) / (k³ + 4)
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (5lnk) / k