Find the inverse ﻿ f − 1 ( x ) f^{-1}\left(x\right) f−1(x)﻿ of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

﻿ f ( x ) = 2 x 2 + 1 f\left(x\right)=\frac{2}{x^2+1} f(x)=x2+12​﻿, for ﻿ x ≥ 0 x\geq{0} x≥0﻿