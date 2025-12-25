In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y=arccot(√t)
41. y= x arcsin(x) + √(1-x²)
43. y=√(arcsin x)
47. y=(arccot(x³))³